One taken to hospital after crash at 6th and G in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a crash in Lawton Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and G.

Lawton Police said the driver of one car ran a stop sign, causing the crash.

One person was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.