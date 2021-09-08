One taken to hospital after crash at 6th and G in Lawton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital after a crash in Lawton Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and G.
Lawton Police said the driver of one car ran a stop sign, causing the crash.
One person was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries.
