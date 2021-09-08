OSDE: $8 million in federal relief to help with teacher retention

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education is using around $8 million in federal relief to help with teacher retention.

The department announced Wednesday that the money would be used for retention and to strengthen school leadership in the state through a three-year initiative that will start this school year.

The initiative includes five specialized programs:

Moving UP, which would support assistant principals with a focus on collaborative leadership,

Principal Induction Academy, which provides training to early career principals,

First Class, which provides virtual coaching and mentoring for new teachers,

Data Institute, which uses data to build effective schools and improve student achievement,

and a grant to the Oklahoma Chapter of Teach for America to combat the teacher shortage.

OSDE officials said they have conducted five Moving UP programs since 2016.

Applications for the newest program are open through Friday, September 10.

The Data Institute, meanwhile, is at capacity and will take place at the Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s Reno Campus in Oklahoma City later this month.

According to the OSDE, there are already 250 new teacher participating in the First Class program, which is underway for the current school year.

