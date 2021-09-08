Vaccine clinic set for Thursday at Comanche Red River Hotel Casino

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the casino’s warrior room in Devol.

It’s for anyone 12 years old and older.

Anyone younger than 18 will have to have a parent or guardian present.

The vaccine will be available for people from Oklahoma and Texas.

