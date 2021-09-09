Expert Connections
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 2,400 new Coronavirus cases were reported across Oklahoma Thursday, as well as 45 new deaths from the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,462 new cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total so far to 574,685.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped to 2,461.

There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 45 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of those who have died from it in Oklahoma to 9,415.

