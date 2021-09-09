Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions over the upcoming weekend

Unseasonably warm for the next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will setup for good radiational cooling to occur overnight. Lows will fall into the low 60s, while upper 50s are still possible for one or two locations across Texoma.

A light jacket may be needed for the morning commute, but you won’t need it long as temperatures soar into the upper 90s during the afternoon. Dewpoints in the low 50s will allow feels-like temperatures to be 2° cooler than the actual air temperature. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

For the upcoming weekend, low relative humidity, gusty south winds and unseasonably warm weather will bring near critical fire weather conditions to Texoma. Use caution if you plan on grilling or using any equipment outdoors that may create sparks. Fires that start will spread rapidly and be hard to contain. Wind gusts over the weekend will get up to 30-35 mph.

The ridge of high pressure breaks down early next week, setting up a zonal flow across much of the United States. This will bring temperatures closer to average for this time of year with highs ranging anywhere from 92-95 degrees.

Models are now indicating that the cold front mentioned in yesterday’s forecast will stall out north of the area. However, a return in Gulf moisture could bring back a chance for rain by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

