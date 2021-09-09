Airshow in Duncan takes off
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Air Power History Tour began in Duncan Thursday.
The airshow runs Thursday through Sunday, and will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
The T-6 and Stearman will be offering rides each day.
The B-29 will fly on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m.
The B-24 will fly on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youths age 11 to 17 and free for children 10 and under.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.