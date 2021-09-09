Expert Connections
Chamber of Commerce holds State of the City Luncheon

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The State of the City Luncheon was held Thursday at the Great Plains Coliseum.

President and CEO of the Lawton-Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce Krista Ratliff discussed the purpose of the event and future plans for Lawton-Ft. Sill.

The Chamber holds luncheons each month to help the community stay informed.

“We like to use these as educational opportunities for our community, where they can come and learn what’s going on whether it’s regarding education or manufacturing,” Ratliff said. “So, this month is the State of the City, so during the State of the City luncheon the mayor addresses the community on different projects that are going on. Where are we at, whether it’s roads or educational opportunities. It really keeps the public informed.”

Those interested in attending a future luncheon can find more information on their website.

