Early voting underway in Lawton

Early voting is underway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Lawton. Election day is...
Early voting is underway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Lawton. Election day is Tuesday, Sept. 14.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early voting has begun in Lawton for the upcoming election.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Thursday and will close at 6 p.m. They will be open again from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Voters will decide on the city’s mayor as well as the city council’s ward two seat.

Incumbent mayor Stan Booker is running against Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore in the mayoral race.

For Lawton’s city council ward two spot, Shelli Fox, Mark Malone, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris and Richard Strickland are all on the ballot. Whoever wins will take over the seat from Keith Jackson.

The winner of these elections will need 51% of the vote. If no one reaches that threshold, it will trigger a run-off election.

Election day is Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

