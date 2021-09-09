Expert Connections
Feeding America and Lawton Food Bank celebrate Hunger Action Month

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - September is Hunger Action Month for Feeding America and the Lawton Food Bank.

As part of the effort, the food bank has invited it’s partners to tour the facility and see the impact their donations have made.

Ellen Lechel, the Director of the Food Bank, talked about the purpose of Hunger Action Month.

“So, September is Hunger Action Month, so it’s basically a month that we use to bring awareness to the difficult choices that our neighbors face,” Lechel said. “People with low incomes sometimes face that decision between grocery shopping and paying your electric bill, or medical bill. You know, there’s a lot of hard choices that have to be made, and we are trying to make sure food isn’t one of them.”

The Lawton Food Bank provides food and other items to low income residents of southwest Oklahoma.

They feed an average of 1,300 families every month, and can feed a family of four for $1.

If you would like to help, you can drop food or other items off at the food bank at 1819 SW Sheridan Road.

