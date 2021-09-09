Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect

Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.(Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First 48 has been issued for information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

Coyante Williams is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the 400 block of NW 53rd St in Lawton.

Lawton Police said two people were shot Wednesday, and they believed the two shootings to be connected.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issued a First 48 Thursday morning for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

They are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

You can reach Crime Stoppers at lawtoncrimestoppers.com, by calling 355-INFO or their 355-INFO free mobile app.

All tips remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER

Latest News

Early voting is underway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Lawton. Election day is...
Early voting underway in Lawton
Whether you're a hunter, or a gun owner, knowing how to properly handle and care for your...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Gun safety and maintenance
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
Whether you're a hunter, or a gun owner, knowing how to properly handle and care for your...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Gun safety and maintenance-9/8/21