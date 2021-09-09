First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First 48 has been issued for information leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

Coyante Williams is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the 400 block of NW 53rd St in Lawton.

Lawton Police said two people were shot Wednesday, and they believed the two shootings to be connected.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issued a First 48 Thursday morning for information leading to Williams’ arrest.

They are offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

You can reach Crime Stoppers at lawtoncrimestoppers.com, by calling 355-INFO or their 355-INFO free mobile app.

All tips remain anonymous.

