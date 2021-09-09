First Alert Forecast | 9/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holy Fall-like-temperatures! This morning it is absolutely beautiful, pleasant and refreshing! Many across southwest Oklahoma have fallen into the mid and upper 50s! The jacket may be needed this morning... and I gotta be honest, I did have my headed seats on haha. The jacket (or heated seats) won’t be necessary by this afternoon as temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s! The sun will be shinning and winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. There may be some haze to the skies and smoke from the wildfires will move into our area. It’ll likely go unnoticeable but you may notice a more enhanced red-colored-sunset this evening.

Tomorrow morning won’t be as ‘cool’. Temperatures overnight are looking to fall only into the low to mid 60s. A high pressure system (remember high pressure= good weather) is currently located over the southern Plains and will stay dominating our forecast through Monday of next week. Tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies, south winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday Night Football will be sunny and warm with many games starting in the 90s before falling into the upper 80s by halftime. Sunset tomorrow is at 7:47PM.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday. Ample sunshine, highs in the upper 90s east (100s west). South winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher. Sunday will cool by a few degrees. Look for highs at their peak in the mid 90s. South winds will remain breezy at 10 to 15mph.

Fire weather concerns grows tomorrow with the peak concern day being Saturday. This concern could extend into Sunday but for only parts of the area. Southerly winds over these days will stay sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. The low relative humidity values (values ranging between 15-25 percent), plus the sunshine and breezy south winds will result in dry fuel.

As mentioned previously, the high pressure stays overhead through the start of next week. Monday will see sunshine, south winds and mid 90s for daytime highs.

The next chance we have for rain will be mid-next week, likely sometime on Wednesday. I’m not completely sold on Texoma seeing a cold front next week. Weather guidance has been inconsistent with a possible system mid next week. A system looks to move south which will increase our overall rain chances. Exact placement of rain and the overall magnitude are fuzzy this far out. One thing I am certain on is that cloud cover at that time will increase and temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is very seasonable for this time of year.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

