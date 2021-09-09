Five candidates running to represent Lawton Ward 2

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The five-way race to become the City of Lawton Ward 2 Council Member is heating up, with the election less than a week away.

Shelli Fox, Mark Malone, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris and Richard Strickland are all on the ballot.

The winner will take over for longtime Ward 2 councilman Keith Jackson, who’s not running for re-election, but in order to win, one person needs 51% of the vote.

This isn’t the first time around for Fox and Malone. Both candidates ran for Ward 2 against Keith Jackson in 2018.

Fox is a Lawton native, currently serving on the city planning commission, and believes the biggest issue in the area is a drug problem.

“I think we need more law enforcement to help deal with that, but only in the sense that a lot of times the only way you can get to a drug addict is by law enforcement intervention,” Fox said. “We also need to bring in mental health. Lawton has a serious, serious lack of mental health facilities.”

On the other hand, Malone is most concerned with public safety, street repair and trash pick up.

He said the way the city is doing bulk trash pick up now isn’t working in his neighborhood and many others.

“If you were a resident who was coming in here to think about buying a house in this area, and you see all this trash, would you want to live here, or would you go somewhere else? So we’ve got to get that fixed,” Malone said.

Kelly Harris is the founder of Oklahoma Mobile X-Ray, a medical services company. He’s running because he wants to give back after all the opportunities he’s had in Lawton.

According to Harris, the biggest issue the city is facing is still COVID.

“With Memorial having set up their emergency tent to help with overflow COVID, COVID has got to be on the front of everyone’s mind and just getting through this pandemic and trying to get back to full strength within the city with the workers and then we can really look forward to someone of the other opportunities that we have,” Harris said.

Justin Hackney is local business owner throwing his hat in the ring for the first time, but he’s been eyeing the seat for a while.

In his opinion, the most pressing issue that needs to be resolved right now is the city staffing shortage.

“We can talk about trash pick up, we can talk about roads, sidewalks, but it all boils down to staffing. We can’t get anything done if we don’t have those positions filled,” Hackney said.

Given the opportunity to serve Ward 2, Malone and Fox would both like to see street rehabilitation take priority.

“We’ve got numerous of those that have been neglected over the years, so I think those just need to be a master plan come up with and if a hunt and peck order of how we’re going to fix these roads across Lawton, not just in Ward 2, but just across Lawton and what we’re going to do, what’s priority one, two, three, four, five,” Malone said.

“On our side of Ward 2, it’s very old, very old,” Fox said. “They’ve done a lot of work over there, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. The streets are definitely iffy, but like I said, they’ve done a lot of work over there already, so just continue that.”

Harris would hope to modernize parts of the community, like processes at city hall and street traffic.

“I think we need more access to City Hall through the internet, electronically, we should be able to file for water service, permits, stuff like that, we oughta be able to not have to go downtown all the time to make that happen,” Harris said.

If elected, Hackney wants to see the city make processes easier on small business owners here.

“When you go in to do your planning, even a small business that’s established and wants to grow, they go in and they’re slapped with ‘Change of Use of Venue’ which is a ridiculous term for the City of Lawton to use to gain permitting revenue. That’s all it’s about,” Hackney said.

Early voting starts Thursday at 8 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Courthouse. Voters should enter through the west door.

If no one gets 51% of the vote or more, the remaining two candidates will compete in a run-off in November.

7NEWS couldn’t reach the fifth candidate -- Richard Strickland -- for comment because he didn’t provide the Comanche County Election Board with any contact information.

