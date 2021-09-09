Grant will help LPS with mental health training

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A nearly nine-million-dollar grant is helping Lawton Public Schools address mental health awareness across the district.

The grant will be divvied up between Lawton, Davis, and Sulphur Public Schools over the next five years.

Superintendent Kevin Hime said because the schools’ population is much larger than Davis and Sulphur combined, he expects to get at least a million a year.

The grant is called Project AWARE which means Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education.

It’s designed to strengthen school-based mental health training and support students, staff, families, and community partners.

“I want to use it to add counselors, give our counselors training, professional development for our counselors. In spite of what people think every school teacher is a counselor, every one of our teachers has students every day, and they have to do some counseling. They need some training to help better recognize when issues come. Those are something I would love to do,” Hime said.

Hime said this grant came at the right time as mental health was something the district was working to address.

“With covid, we’ve exasperated that. This grant should be a great big step in Lawton Public Schools to hopefully improve some situations for our students, and again create opportunities for them. It’s one of those things we’re always looking to do, so hopefully, this helps us,” Hime said.

Earlier this year, the district was awarded a grant to get a head start on improving students’ lives.

Hime said that combined with Project AWARE puts them in a great place to offer the help students may need.

“We got to hire four social workers, two for elementary, one for middle school, and one for high school. There is some curriculum that goes with that, but the good thing is they are going to kind of partner up, so we’ll be able to do some of our matching funds out of it, there’s some hope rising curriculum, and some of those things we’ll be able to buy that we were using with the other,” Hime said.

