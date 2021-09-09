Expert Connections
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested in front of a Lawton business for attacking people.

Court documents show when police arrived, Kevin Beadle was outside a business without a shirt or shoes. Police said Beadle was unable to focus on communication and told officers he was on methamphetamine.

Police said EMS arrived due to Beadle feeling homicidal and his feet hurting.

While at the hospital, Beadle threatened staff and as he was leaving hit an officer.

Beadle was transferred to Lawton City Jail and is held on a $20,000 bond.

