LETRA evacuated due to Fort Sill range fire

The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort...
The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort Sill Thursday.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area is being evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort Sill.

Evacuations began around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

Fort Sill officials said the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services is working to control the fire while crews also notify people in the area to leave immediately.

Medicine Park Fire Department and the Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Department both responded near the Medicine Park Aquarium to provide fire protection around the structure if the fire gets close to that area.

