Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Gun safety and maintenance

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It’s gun season for hunters in Texoma.

Whether you’re a hunter, or a gun owner, knowing how to properly handle and care for your firearm should always be a top priority. Safety always comes first.

In Makenzie’s latest outdoor adventure, she learned the best practices for handling a weapon, *and* got to shoot some once in a lifetime guns as well.

Being a gun owner comes with a lot of responsibility.

But before shooting your weapon, whether for hunting or target practice, having the right protective gear and knowing how to safely handle your firearm, should always come first.

“Anytime we pick up any weapon or whatever, we always assume it’s a loaded weapon,” said firearms instructor, Brad Davis. “And in doing so, I’m always going to make sure my muzzle is pointed down range.”

Retired law enforcement officer Brad Davis teaches classes on firearms.

With any handgun, Davis says your grip plays a huge role in your accuracy.

“I’m right-handed, so I think I want to really grip that gun with that right hand. When in reality it’s just the opposite,” said Davis. “Only about 10 percent of the grip on this gun should come from my right hand. My left hand, my support hand will be the one that’s coming across and doing the gripping portion.”

The same safety rules apply when it comes to your hunting firearms.

“So I never carry my primary arm, my rifle or shotgun, whatever I’m hunting with, I don’t carry that in loaded,” said Davis. “Walking in the woods, there’s so many opportunities to trip and fall or anything could go wrong.”

When you’re in the woods, it’s extremely important to always know what you’re shooting at, and what’s behind it.

“So you know, if I have to take a shot in this direction, is it safe and everything like that,” said Davis. “We’re responsible, soon as we pull that trigger, we’re responsible for that bullet until it stops. So if we’re shooting blindly at a deer or whatever, and we don’t know what the backdrop is, and we accidentally shoot somebody, that’s going to come back on.”

Another important part of being a gun owner is knowing how to take care of your firearm.

Adam Kowal is a gunsmith who’s worked with guns for more than 15 years. He says taking care of your firearm, could mean the difference between life or death.

“A poorly maintained gun do in fact kill people on accident or seriously injure them,” said Kowal.

Most firearms require a similar process to clean them, but Kowal advises gun owners to always refer to the gun’s manufacturer’s recommendations.

Kowal says you should clean them every time you shoot them.

“Most of the firearms that I see that are malfunctioning, it’s typically from neglect and not cleaning them enough,” said Kowal. “Or from going too far in the tear down process and getting in over your head.”

Davis says practicing with your gun in a safe environment like a shooting range, is important to become confident with your weapon.

Even with the constitutional carry law in Oklahoma, he still advises gun owners to take a conceal carry class.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER

Latest News

Early voting is underway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Lawton. Election day is...
Early voting underway in Lawton
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
Whether you're a hunter, or a gun owner, knowing how to properly handle and care for your...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Gun safety and maintenance-9/8/21