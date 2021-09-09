Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.

A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Authorities arrested Joseph McClure on weapons of mass destruction charges.(Source: WHP/CNN)
By Gray News staff and WHP staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, PA. (Gray News) - A man is facing charges involving manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.

Police shut down streets around Joseph McClure’s home in suburban Harrisburg for hours when they made the arrest Wednesday.

They also evacuated several of his neighbors.

Department of Homeland Security officials assisted in the investigation.

McClure is currently facing felony charges of unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and risking catastrophe, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. Officials said he will also be charged at the federal level.

Authorities have not said exactly what the weapons of mass destruction were, but court documents said he was denied bail Wednesday because he’s considered a threat to society.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

According to McClure’s sister, he does not yet have a lawyer.

His criminal history includes two prior convictions for terrorist threat charges, WHP reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WHP via CNN Newsource contribution to this report.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers

Latest News

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Oklahoma
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets
Texoma Gives lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Texoma Gives gets underway Thursday
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule