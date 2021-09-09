Expert Connections
Oklahoma Blood Institute joins national blood reserve

Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of type O negative blood
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute has helped found a first-in-the-nation partnership to help Oklahoma in case of a blood shortage.

The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps is comprised of seven blood centers from five states, all of which have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating schedule.

The blood will then be held in reserve to be used after mass shootings or natural disasters, according to the OBI.

Other blood centers involved are in California, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and two in Texas: We Are Blood and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center and Carter BloodCare.

The OBI said blood centers across the country have faced widespread blood shortages in the past few months.

