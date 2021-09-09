Organizations prepare for Texoma Gives

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives will kick-off Thursday morning with 16 straight hours of giving.

Twenty one nonprofit organizations are participating in Texoma Gives this year and are counting on the community to help meet their goals, Marie Detty is one of them.

Executive Director Kerrie Mathews said since COVID has canceled a number of fundraisers and other events, the organization is leaning on the Texoma Gives fundraiser more than ever.

“We are just hoping to raise some extra funds, so we’re able to do more stuff with our kids in our programs, with the youth when it comes to mentoring within the group home or just supplies and arts and crafts. Whatever we can do to make the kid’s time with us a little more enjoyable, and things to do,” Mathews said.

Executive Director Tiffany Escoe of Family Promise is in the same boat.

She’s planning to save the funds to help make some major renovations their building has been in need of for a while.

“Well, we need a new roof which is 55-thousand dollars. We need three bathrooms fixed and remodeled. There’s a whole multitude of things that need to happen. Those are just two of the big-ticket items,” Escoe said.

Other organizations like Center for Creative Living, the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department, Hearts that Care Health Clinic, and many others are hoping for donations to flood in tomorrow.

“A lot of their resources have been drained. You got some organizations that heavily depend on events and activities occurring at their location, and that wasn’t possible this year during the pandemic. You had others who had to shut down or work remotely, and that was also a difficult and challenging time for keeping staff on the payrol, and to meet a demand in our area which actually increased for a lot of the nonprofits during the pandemic,” Texoma Gives Host Leslie Schaffner said.

Schaffner said this event has helped countless organizations and hopes this will help out ones who’ve struggled through the pandemic.

“Since Texoma Gives has been in existence, we have raised five in a half-million dollars for nonprofits in this region, and that is remarkable, and it has been a major fundraiser for a number of those nonprofits,” Schaffner said.

Donations start at 6 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.

You can donate at texomagives.org

