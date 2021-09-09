Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers
The team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital set up a tent outside of the emergency room on...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reaches full capacity, sets up tent outside ER

Latest News

Whether you're a hunter, or a gun owner, knowing how to properly handle and care for your...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Gun safety and maintenance
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
A woman walks by the colorful murals that surround the foundation for 2 World Trade Center,...
Ground zero rebuilding still unfinished, 20 years later
FILE — In this Sept. 1971 file photo, Inmates at the Attica Correctional Facility, in Attica,...
50 years after Attica uprising, families want apology