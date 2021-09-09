Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rollover crash in Comanche County under investigation

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries were reported after a car rolled over into a ditch in Comanche County this afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Bethel and southeast Baseline Road.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they’re unsure why the car flipped.

One person was in the car at the time of the incident, and they believe the driver may have been intoxicated.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire weather conditions over the upcoming weekend
Lawton Public Schools receives grant for mental health services.
Grant will help LPS with mental health training
Hunger Action Month begins this September.
Feeding America and Lawton Food Bank celebrate Hunger Action Month
The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort...
LETRA evacuated due to Fort Sill range fire