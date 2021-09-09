Rollover crash in Comanche County under investigation

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries were reported after a car rolled over into a ditch in Comanche County this afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Bethel and southeast Baseline Road.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they’re unsure why the car flipped.

One person was in the car at the time of the incident, and they believe the driver may have been intoxicated.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.