Sen. Lankford opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Hours after it was announced that President Joe Biden will mandate vaccine requirements for nearly 100 million Americans, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma spoke out in opposition to the plan.

President Biden will mandate employers with more than 100 workers to have employees vaccinated or be tested weekly for the virus. That alone will impact around 80 million Americans.

The mandate will also require roughly 17 million workers at health facilities nationwide that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid to also be fully vaccinated, along with employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

“My family and I chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and I am grateful for it,” Senator Lankford said. “Every Oklahoman and American should have that same choice and option. Federal employees and contractors, members of our military, health care workers, and everyone else in our nation should be able to choose whether to get vaccinated. Period. The Biden proposal ignores the natural immunity millions of Americans have because they have recovered from COVID and the millions of other Americans that do not want to be forced to take a vaccine for a multitude of personal, religious, and medical reasons.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.