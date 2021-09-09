Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sen. Lankford opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates

Sen. James Lankford voiced his opposition Thursday to President Biden's vaccine mandates for...
Sen. James Lankford voiced his opposition Thursday to President Biden's vaccine mandates for federal workers.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Hours after it was announced that President Joe Biden will mandate vaccine requirements for nearly 100 million Americans, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma spoke out in opposition to the plan.

President Biden will mandate employers with more than 100 workers to have employees vaccinated or be tested weekly for the virus. That alone will impact around 80 million Americans.

The mandate will also require roughly 17 million workers at health facilities nationwide that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid to also be fully vaccinated, along with employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

“My family and I chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and I am grateful for it,” Senator Lankford said. “Every Oklahoman and American should have that same choice and option. Federal employees and contractors, members of our military, health care workers, and everyone else in our nation should be able to choose whether to get vaccinated. Period. The Biden proposal ignores the natural immunity millions of Americans have because they have recovered from COVID and the millions of other Americans that do not want to be forced to take a vaccine for a multitude of personal, religious, and medical reasons.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
A Lawton doctor was removed from a state health care board by Governor Kevin Stitt but says she...
After removal from state health care board, Lawton doctor expresses concerns
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Lawton police arrest man who attacked officers

Latest News

Shaun Bosse
State dismisses appeal against Bosse after conviction reinstated
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Tim Tipton has been named as the new Commissioner of Public...
New public safety commissioner named for Oklahoma
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) says he is on his way home after “helping get Americans out of...
Oklahoma congressman says he’s returning home after “helping get Americans out of Afghanistan”
A judge Wednesday issued a limited temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658, which banned school...
Temporary injunction issued on school mask mandate ban