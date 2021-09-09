Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

