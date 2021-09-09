Expert Connections
Texoma Gives gets underway Thursday

Texoma Gives lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
Texoma Gives lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.(Texoma Gives)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Texoma Gives fundraising event is underway.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday, September 9, and continues through 10 p.m.

The online event gives people a chance to donate money to 180 nonprofits across north Texas and southwest Oklahoma.

More than $636,000 had been raised by 10:30 a.m.

All donations for the event must be done through the Texoma Gives website.

The minimum donation required is $10, and there is no maximum donation limit.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, September 9th.
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, September 9th.
New technology at Comanche County Memorial Hospital allows them to do tests to see whether...
New technology at Comanche County Memorial Hospital allows them to do tests to see whether...
