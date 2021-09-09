Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two large marijuana grow sites have been shut down in the last two days across Oklahoma.

Spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Mark Woodward, said inspectors with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority worked with OBN to serve a search warrant at a farm in Creek County on Wednesday.

The farm was licensed to grow marijuana, but Woodward said it was illegally selling marijuana out of state.

Another warrant was served Thursday on an unlicensed grow in Latimer County.

According to Woodward, several arrests were made and more than 4,900 plants were seized during the investigations.

If you have information about criminal drug activity, you are asked to call the OBN tip line at 1-800-522-8031.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.