Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment numbers are down yet again in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Thursday that initial claims for the week ending August 28 dropped from 3,146 the week before to 2,676.

Continued claims also went down for the same week, from 27,549 the week before to 25,275.

The four-week average for continued claims also went down for the sixth week in a row.

“For six consecutive weeks, we have seen the continued unemployment claims’ four-week moving average decline,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “The four-week moving average is a trusted way to gauge our state’s progress with unemployment, and we are continuing to see recovery week-to-week. We are hopeful that we will continue to see progress in the coming months as the agency remains focused on connecting claimants to workforce opportunities.”

Advanced national unemployment figures for the week ending Sept. 4 also show numbers going down.

Initial claims for that week are at 310,000, down 35,000 from the week before.

