Valley View Volunteer Fire Department hosts Chili Dinner

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Andy Kuntz from the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department talked about an upcoming Chili Dinner this Saturday.

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department’s 9th Annual Chili Dinner is this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They will be offering chili, Frito chili pie, French fries and fried hot dogs.

There is a silent auction and a raffle for a grill, a generator and a gift card for a gun of a participant’s choice.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20, and the dinner is donation only.

The proceeds will go to assist the department in purchasing vehicle extrication equipment.

