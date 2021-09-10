7News First Alert Weather: Hot & dry weekend ahead with rain chances returning by the middle of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and a good evening to enjoy on the patio with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Over the weekend, low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures near 100° and gusty south winds will create elevated-to-near critical fire weather conditions. Fires that start will spread rapidly and will be hard to contain. It is advised to avoid any outdoor burning and to prevent sparks to reduce the chance for dangerous grass fires to occur.

The ridge of high pressure currently overhead will begin to break down allowing for a gradual cool down early next week. While rain chances remain limited, it’s not out of the question for the middle of next week as Gulf moisture increases and interacts with an approaching cold front arriving early Wednesday morning.

