81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,627 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,352.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 81 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from the virus to 9,496.

There are currently 19,639 active cases in Oklahoma.

According to the OSDH, the three-day average of hospitalizations in southwest Oklahoma shows 165 people hospitalized, with 36 in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.