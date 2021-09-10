Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,352.
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,352.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,627 new Coronavirus cases Friday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,352.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 81 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from the virus to 9,496.

There are currently 19,639 active cases in Oklahoma.

According to the OSDH, the three-day average of hospitalizations in southwest Oklahoma shows 165 people hospitalized, with 36 in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort...
UPDATE: LETRA evacuated due to Fort Sill range fire
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 7 at 6 Mile road, just six miles west of Duncan on August 9.
Woman dies after rollover crash in Stephens County
The City of Lawton will be testing storm sirens throughout the day Friday.
Storm sirens tested in Lawton Friday
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: Septemeber 10th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 10th