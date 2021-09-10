Blood drive to be held at Central Plaza Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive Saturday in Lawton to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

The drive will be held from noon to 4 at Central Plaza, formerly Lawton Central Mall.

Donors will receive pizza and a ticket to the Oklahoma State Fair.

They will also receive their choice of a Bigfoot shirt or an OSU or OU Bedlam t-shirt.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they provided the first blood shipment to New York City medical centers after the attacks on 9/11.

They did so with the help of the U.S. Air Force.

The OBI said by September 19, 2001, donors in Oklahoma had given 11,362 blood donations to help.

