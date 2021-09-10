Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Blood drive to be held at Central Plaza Saturday

(Oklahoma Blood Institute Facebook page)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive Saturday in Lawton to honor those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

The drive will be held from noon to 4 at Central Plaza, formerly Lawton Central Mall.

Donors will receive pizza and a ticket to the Oklahoma State Fair.

They will also receive their choice of a Bigfoot shirt or an OSU or OU Bedlam t-shirt.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, they provided the first blood shipment to New York City medical centers after the attacks on 9/11.

They did so with the help of the U.S. Air Force.

The OBI said by September 19, 2001, donors in Oklahoma had given 11,362 blood donations to help.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort...
UPDATE: LETRA evacuated due to Fort Sill range fire
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Lawton Police respond to reported shooting on NW 53rd

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 7 at 6 Mile road, just six miles west of Duncan on August 9.
Woman dies after rollover crash in Stephens County
The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,352.
81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
The City of Lawton will be testing storm sirens throughout the day Friday.
Storm sirens tested in Lawton Friday
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, September 10th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: Septemeber 10th