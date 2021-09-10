Covid test result delays in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The State Department of Health is dealing with delays in getting results back for covid test.

Regional Director Brandie Combs said results use to come back in 24 to 36 hours.

Now, they are taking about four to five days.

Combs said an increase in testing and coming up with new ways to get results out has slowed things down for the time being.

“We’re bringing a different vendor on, and we will be able to individuals who are getting tested with us will get their test results back immediately once the test is ran, and they have the results. A text message will go out with those results to the individuals,” Combs said.

The department of health is expecting to roll that out at the end of the month.

Combs said people who are getting tested should stay away from others until they get a call about their results.

“Don’t wait on a phone call from the health department to tell you what to do. We’ve been through this as a community, as a country, as a state, we’ve been through this for a while. This being covid, so we know what to do. If you have symptoms please do not go out in public. If you had a reason to go out and get tested, please do not go back to work, just because you start feeling better doesn’t necessarily mean it’s okay to go back to work,” Combs said.

Marquis Labs, the agency that is doing covid testing at the Cameron University Stadium parking lot, is dealing with delays as well.

Combs said that agency is an independent lab. That is working with the health department to assist with the large covid testing crowds.

“The county health department we were overwhelmed, we were doing over 200 and 300 tests a day. We don’t have the staff to do that along with the vaccinations. The independent lab was a nice reprieve, and it provided resources for individuals needing a test. But we do recognize that there is a delay in the results. We are in communication with that particular lab, and they’re working on it trying to figure out where that bottleneck is so they can expedite the results,” Combs said.

There’s also a small shortage of rapid tests.

“There was one particular company that the warehouse shut down, so we had to shift, and we being the state health department. Everyone wants rapid, so we’re seeing more people require testing results to access whether is an airplane, whether it’s a concert, whatever it may be. Rapid is definitely the option that people want, and we just don’t have an unlimited supply of them at this point,” Combs said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.