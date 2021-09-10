First Alert Forecast | 9/10AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning isn’t as cool as yesterday but similar to yesterday, today is still rather quiet. Temperatures area wide are in the 60s and 70s... so you may not need the jacket! A high pressure system (remember high pressure= good weather) is currently over the lower 48 and will stay dominating our forecast through Monday of next week. This afternoon will see mostly sunny skies, south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be into the mid 20s. With the high pressure system rotating clockwise, we are currently seeing high concentrations of smoke particles due to the wildfires out west. Air quality will fall in the moderate category, so not the worst but not the best either.

The boys will be under the lights tonight in Friday Night Football! To start the games, look for sunny skies and warm conditions. Around kickoff (7PM), temperatures will be in the low 90s before falling into the low 80s by halftime. Sunset tonight is at 7:47PM.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today! Ample sunshine, highs in the upper 90s east, 100s west. South winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher. Sunday will cool by a few degrees. Look for highs at their peak in the mid 90s. South winds will remain breezy at 10 to 15mph.

Fire weather concerns grows tomorrow with the peak concern day being Saturday. This concern could extend into Sunday but for only parts of the area. Southerly winds over these days will stay sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. The low relative humidity values (values ranging between 15-25 percent), plus the sunshine and breezy south winds will result in dry fuel.

As mentioned previously, the high pressure stays overhead through the start of next week. Monday will see sunshine, south winds and mid 90s for daytime highs.

The latest long-term model runs are in agreement now on a cold front passing through late Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning. With this frontal-passage, high temperatures mid-next week will be closer to average (mainly in the mid 80s to low 90s). The front will also increase rain chances! There is a potential for enhanced rainfall associated with excess moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and frontal boundary. We’ll need to keep a close eye on the potential heavy rain impacts Tuesday night.

Have a good day and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

