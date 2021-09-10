Kiowa Casino to honor Americans lost on 9/11

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Casino and Hotel in Devol will host a special 20th anniversary memorial exhibit Friday night at 7 to honor Americans lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

The exhibit is called “9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial,” from the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

Attendees will be able to listen to stories from state and national leaders, see artifacts from the tragic day, and sign a memorial banner in commemoration of those lost.

There will also be an outdoor catered dinner at 6 p.m. for first responders only.

There is no charge for either event.

