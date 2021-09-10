Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Public Schools host art event at Life Ready Center

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Art students at the Life Ready Center were visited by guest artist Tyson Meade on Sept. 10.

Meade is known for his music career, writing for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine, and working as an American abstract painter.

“Yeah, I do a lot of different things,” Meade said. “I’m known as a singer, song writer, band leader, I guess, but I’m also a painter, and I’ve done well in the last few years as just a painter.”

He spoke to students about a number of topics including, his beginnings in music, and how his love of The Beatles sparked his artistic career.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
First 48 issued for Lawton shooting suspect
The Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area was evacuated due to a fire on the West Range of Fort...
UPDATE: LETRA evacuated due to Fort Sill range fire
There are currently 19,814 active cases across the state.
2,400 new COVID cases, 45 new deaths reported in Oklahoma
Monte Brown retires from 7News.
Monte Brown welcomed to new position

Latest News

Mayor Lesley Mallow gives interview for Geronimo's birthday celebration.
Geronimo celebrates birthday
Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
Warrant issued in Wednesday shooting in Lawton
Shelby Elizabeth Mata receives Miss Native American USA 2021 title.
Miss Native American USA is announced
The volunteers walked the grounds and removed trash and debris as a method of service in...
National Day of Service and Remembrance held at Fort Sill National Cemetery