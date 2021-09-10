Lawton Public Schools host art event at Life Ready Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Art students at the Life Ready Center were visited by guest artist Tyson Meade on Sept. 10.

Meade is known for his music career, writing for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine, and working as an American abstract painter.

“Yeah, I do a lot of different things,” Meade said. “I’m known as a singer, song writer, band leader, I guess, but I’m also a painter, and I’ve done well in the last few years as just a painter.”

He spoke to students about a number of topics including, his beginnings in music, and how his love of The Beatles sparked his artistic career.

