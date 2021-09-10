Masks to be mandated again at Comanche County Courthouse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Courthouse will require people to wear masks again.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said the mandate will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 13. A mask mandate for Lawton Public Schools is set to go into effect the same day.

Owens said social distancing and temperature checks at the courthouse will continue.

He said the courthouse will not provide masks, and people will have to bring their own.

