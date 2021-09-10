Miss Native American USA is announced

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s a new Miss Native American USA 2021, Shelby Elizabeth Mata, from the Comanche Nation.

Mata is 24-years-old, and originally from Walters.

In 2014, she became the youngest Comanche tribal member to travel to France to commemorate the Comanche Code Talkers.

As the 9th Miss Native American USA, Mata will promote the platform, Cultural Knowledge and Awareness.

“Today I am being crowned the 2021-2022 Miss Native American USA,” Mata said. “This pageant is based in Tempe, Arizona, it was a pageant I competed in August of 2019. I did receive first runner up and best interview. They weren’t able to hold a competition for the last two years because of COVID. So, when Director Tashina asked me if I would hold this position I, of course my family was honored, and we accepted gratefully.”

Shelby was crowned today by the Comanche Nation Tribal Council in Lawton who accepted the invitation to present the crown and sash on behalf of the Miss Native American USA organization.

