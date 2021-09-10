Expert Connections
National Day of Service and Remembrance held at Fort Sill National Cemetery

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs and Fort Sill National Cemetery partnered with Carry The Load for their second annual National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The event took place Friday at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

The volunteers were asked to walk the grounds and remove trash and debris as a method of service in remembrance of 9/11.

Matthew Priest, the Assistant Director of the Ft. Sill National Cemetery, talked about the event and why it is so important.

“Well 9/11 was a memorable day, I would say, for all of Americans,” Priest said. “So, giving that this is the 20th anniversary it’s befitting to come to a National Cemetery and make sure we insure the legacy of these veterans who have sacrificed so much doesn’t die.”

Priest went on to say that while the event was only for Friday, but volunteers are always welcome to come out and clean up the cemetery as a way to memorialize the veterans we have lost.

