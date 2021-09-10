Expert Connections
Rollover crash on Ft. Sill and Gore causes Friday morning road closure

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The intersection of Gore and Fort Sill Boulevard was closed Friday morning after an early morning crash.

According to officers at the scene, airbags deployed after a jeep and a pickup collided around 4:30 A.M. The wreck caused the white Jeep to be flipped on its top.

Neither driver was taken to the hospital.

