Storm sirens tested in Lawton Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be testing storm sirens throughout the day Friday.

In a release from city officials, the Electronics Division will be testing sirens at Mission Boulevard, the Comanche County Courthouse, 66th and Ferris Avenue, 67th and Delta Circle, and Southeast Flower Mound.

The city wants to let people know if they hear the sirens Friday that it’s only a test and they don’t need to take any further action.

