VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death

By WSMV staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager spoke out in support of masks at his school board meeting and was teased and heckled by adults in the audience as he talked about the death of a loved one.

“This time last year my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system, died of COVID because someone wasn’t wearing a mask. This is a very--” said Grady Knox, Rutherford County Student, who was interrupted by some of the crowd laughing.

He spoke in front of the Rutherford County School Board Tuesday night in favor of a mask mandate.

Knox tried to continue his speech but got interrupted.

The school board chairman then spoke up: “Hey guys, we’re here to act professional.”

“It was complete insanity from my perspective,” said Knox, a junior at Central Magnet.

He said he could not believe what happened.

“If they laugh at me about a personal story about my grandmother, that’s just disrespectful, I feel. So I was like shaken a little bit,” he said.

Board members like Claire Maxwell said the reaction from some in the audience did not sit well with them.

“We all wholeheartedly, all seven of us, were ashamed about what happened. And we want to make sure nothing like that ever happens again,” she said.

Those two minutes of the roughly three-hour meeting have now spread on social media. Knox said it’s not a reflection of Rutherford County.

“I hope that they can see that there’s people like me that want to see change and look past all of the hecklers,” he said.

Knox said the laughing will not stop him from speaking up again.

“As long as I can get my message across, I don’t really think it matters what the crowd thinks of me,” he said. “Overall, they’re not the ones making the decisions for the school.”

