Warrant issued in Wednesday shooting in Lawton

Coyante Williams is wanted for a shooting that took place Wednesday in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Lawton.

Coyante Jacoy Williams has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

According to court documents, police found the victim, Kalob Porter, behind a home on NW 53rd Street around 5:35 Wednesday evening.

He was taken to a hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Another victim then told police she was there when the shooting happened and that Williams made her leave with him in his car.

According to court documents, she told investigators there was a brief struggle between Williams and Porter before shots were fired. She said she was hit in the abdomen by a bullet when those shots were fired and before Williams forced her to leave.

She told investigators they drove to the 3800 block of SE Lee Blvd., where Williams got out of the car and took off running, leaving her behind.

A First 48 was issued for Williams Thursday morning, meaning anyone who brings information forward that could lead to his arrest could earn a $5,000 reward within 48 hours of that being issued.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

