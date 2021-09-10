Woman dies after rollover crash in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman has died after a rollover crash in Stephens County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday that 72-year-old Emma Ingle of Grove died on August 14, just five days after a rollover on Highway 7.

The crash happened on Highway 7 at 6 Mile road, just six miles west of Duncan on August 9.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ingle was admitted to a hospital in serious condition after her 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the road to the left, over corrected to the right and then rolled.

She was later taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

