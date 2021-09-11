An active Atlantic Basin as we officially hit the peak of hurricane season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, September 10, marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is historically the most active period of tropical development in the Atlantic Basin. This can be contributed to lower amounts of Saharan dust coming off the continent of Africa, warm sea surface temperatures, low vertical wind shear, and the position of the Bermuda high pressure.

September 10th is the peak of hurricane season. (KSWO)

There have been 13 named storms so far through the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, 5 of which reached hurricane status and 3 of which became major hurricanes. Tropical Storm Mindy was the most recent storm to hit the United States, making landfall near St. Vincent Island as a tropical storm with 45-mph winds.

2021 Atlantic hurricane season names (KSWO)

Storms being monitored

Hurricane Larry

Larry is forecast to move over portions of southeastern Newfoundland tonight as it undergoes transition to a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone. Hurricane conditions, a dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall are expected in portions of southeastern Newfoundland where a Hurricane Warning in effect.

Large swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada through Saturday night. These swells will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, and beachgoers and other interests along these coasts are urged to follow the guidance of lifeguards and local officials.

Hurricane Larry (KSWO)

Disturbance 1

The northern part of a tropical wave is interacting with a surface trough over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The merger of these features is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea, Central America, the Yucatan peninsula, and Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday before the system moves near or onshore of the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rain across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula through Saturday which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides. By late this weekend, heavy rain will likely reach portions of the western Gulf coast, including coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week. Localized significant rainfall amounts will be possible, resulting in limited flash and urban flooding. This tropical moisture could bring rain chances to parts of Texoma by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as it interacts with an approaching cold front.

Disturbance 1 (KSWO)

Disturbance 2

A strong tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for additional development and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week as the system moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Disturbance 2 (KSWO)

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.