Back the Brave Walk to honor firefighters at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cintas and the National Fallen Firefighter foundation is honoring fallen fire fighters with a remembrance walk at Elmer Thomas Park.

Participants will receive a T-Shirt and a badge that honors the 343 firefighters who lost their life during the tragedy.

The event begins at 7 a.m., and the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 by the Patriot Pavilion.

Anyone is welcome to come out and show their support.

The walk is 5.63 miles which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center that firefighters had to climb.

