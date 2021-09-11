Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bush notes ‘sudden splendor’ of bravery on 9/11

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKSVILLE, Pa. — Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11.

“We learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death,” Bush said Saturday at a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Bush, who was president during the attacks, commended the courage of the Flight 93 passengers and crew who are believed to have foiled an attack on the U.S. Capitol by leading the plane to crash in rural Pennsylvania.

Caption

“The 33 passengers and seven crew of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens selected by fate. In a sense, they stood in for us all,” Bush said. “The terrorists soon discovered that a random group of Americans is an exceptional group of people.”

He encouraged Americans to put aside their political differences in the spirit of what he saw after 9/11.

“So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” Bush said. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”

Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at the Flight 93 memorial with words for those who lost loved ones on Sept. 11.

“So many in our nation -- too many in our nation -- have deeply felt the passage of time these past 20 years,” she said. “Please know your nation sees you and we stand with you and we support you.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity
The mask mandate for LPS goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13.
Mask mandate issued for Lawton Public Schools
The crash happened on Highway 7 at 6 Mile road, just six miles west of Duncan on August 9.
Woman dies after rollover crash in Stephens County
One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
The intersection of Gore and Fort Sill Boulevard was closed Friday morning after an early...
Rollover crash on Ft. Sill and Gore causes Friday morning road closure

Latest News

President Biden places a wreath at the memorial for the victims of United flight 93 on the 20th...
Biden places wreath at memorial for victims of United flight 93
People gather around the reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial during a...
US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances
One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
Vice President Kamala Harris honored the victims of Sept. 11 at the Flight 93 memorial in...
VP Harris speaks at site of United flight 93 crash