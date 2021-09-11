Cameron Baptist Church recognizes first responders at luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Sept. 10, Cameron Baptist Church hosted a luncheon for all of the first responders in the area.

This is 7th year the event has been held on or around September 11.

Firefighters, police officers, deputies and EMTs from Comanche, Cotton and Stephens County all gathered in for a free lunch.

Pastor Mike Teel said this event was all about saying thank you to the men and women who do so much for the community.

“Somebody has got to be on duty and they’ve got to respond to the needs of our community,” he said. “They do it day in and day out. I think sometimes it’s like anything else, it’s a little unthankful. We come to that point where we expect that and because we do expect it we don’t say thank you.”

Today’s meal was also attended by retired first responders in the community. The food for the event was donated by Ted’s.

