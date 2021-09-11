Dedication for Oklahomans who died in 9/11

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At Elmer Thomas Park, the Miss Teresa Leday-Mauney Dyson’s Girl Scout Gold Award Monument will be placed to dedicate to the seven Oklahomans who died on 9/11.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 near the war memorial area.

Various guest speakers will also share their stories during the monument dedication.

It will be open to the public.

