Fire Station 5 honors first responders who died in 9/11

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, Fire Station 5 is having a special ceremony for a fire fighter who perished in New York City after the attacks.

The Lawton Fire Department honor guard is dedicating a plaque created in honor of NYFD’s Peter Brennan at Station 5, on 1 Northwest 53rd street at 8:30 a.m.,

Every year on 9/11, local family of Brennan’s have paid their respects to the firefighters of Station five with donuts and coffee.

Anyone is welcome to attend the annual ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.