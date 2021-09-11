Expert Connections
Fire Station 5 honors first responders who died in 9/11

Lawton Fire Department Station 5 holds ceremony for fallen firefighter in 9/11.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow, Fire Station 5 is having a special ceremony for a fire fighter who perished in New York City after the attacks.

The Lawton Fire Department honor guard is dedicating a plaque created in honor of NYFD’s Peter Brennan at Station 5, on 1 Northwest 53rd street at 8:30 a.m.,

Every year on 9/11, local family of Brennan’s have paid their respects to the firefighters of Station five with donuts and coffee.

Anyone is welcome to attend the annual ceremony.

