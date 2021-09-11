Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (9/11 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be sunny, dry, warm and breezy with highs in the upper 90s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. These conditions pose a risk for grass fires as a near-critical fire risk is in place for today, so be careful when starting fires or using tools that could create sparks outside. Otherwise it will be a nice and enjoyable day, especially if you are heading out for college football, just make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool. Hazy skies will be present as wildfire smoke from the northwestern parts of the US will be evident across Texoma, but should diffuse out by the end of the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid 90s, along with sunny, dry, and breezy weather. An elevated fire risk is in place for tomorrow.

The high pressure system over most of the southern great plains will break down early next week, allowing for temps to cool-down slightly to near average, along with cloud coverage returning. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could provide moisture to Texoma by the middle of the week. Combined with a descending cold front around the same time, showers are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, although rain chances at the moment remain limited.

