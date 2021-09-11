Expert Connections
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton

One person was killed in a car crash in Lawton early Saturday morning.
By Will Hutchison
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was killed in a car crash in Lawton early Saturday morning.

The Lawton Police Department says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. after they attempted to pull over a black Camaro for reckless driving. Police say the driver attempted to flee, leading police on a short pursuit that ended in a crash at the intersection of SW Sheridan Road and SW Jefferson Avenue. LPD says the driver was deceased when officers arrived at the vehicle. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

